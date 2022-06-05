All businesses, big and small, must have a solid content marketing strategy for them to withstand the intense competition that brands are mounting online today. You need to clearly state your vision and make all the stakeholders in your business understand and own it. Why are you creating a given piece of content and for whom are you publishing it? In this article, we will dive deep and establish 4 ways how your local business would benefit from a good content marketing strategy. But first, what entails a good content strategy?
The importance of content strategyPosted by GayJanczunskikji under Marketing
From https://www.thehrdirector.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on June 5, 2022 8:59 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments