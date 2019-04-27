t’s happened to all of us, both in our private lives and our professional lives.



You are in communication with someone and all of a sudden – radio silence.



Where did that person go? Why haven’t they answered you back? Did you just get ghosted by a customer?



If you are a customer success manager, part of your day-to-day work consists of achieving small wins. Part of those small wins usually includes maintaining positive and consistent customer communications. This means that your big picture customer strategy is highly dependent on your ability to accomplish your daily tasks.

