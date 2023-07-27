A lead magnet is often a bribe that you give to your audience in exchange for their email address.



With the increase in spam emails, consumers don’t want to give away their emails to random websites. You need to prove your value before they decide to have you in their inbox.



A lead magnet does just that. It showcases your value and relevance to your audience. And if you do it right, there are high chances you’ll win a customer for life.



In this post, you’ll learn what a lead magnet is, why they matter, how to make one, and more.

