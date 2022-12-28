Many small business owners may THINK they know what marketing is. But your lack of understanding about how to set yourself apart may be killing your business. Watch this interview with Jim Kukral as we discuss what small business marketing REALLY is and how you can set your brand apart.
What is Marketing? Answers for a Small Business Owner - YouTubePosted by ShawnHessinger under Marketing
From https://www.youtube.com 2 hours 56 minutes ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on December 28, 2022 7:22 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments