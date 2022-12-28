16
Vote
0 Comment

What is Marketing? Answers for a Small Business Owner - YouTube

Avatar Posted by ShawnHessinger under Marketing
From https://www.youtube.com 2 hours 56 minutes ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on December 28, 2022 7:22 am
Many small business owners may THINK they know what marketing is. But your lack of understanding about how to set yourself apart may be killing your business. Watch this interview with Jim Kukral as we discuss what small business marketing REALLY is and how you can set your brand apart.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company