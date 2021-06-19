Amazon recently announced that the 2021 Prime Day sale will be June 21-22.
And the company is offering a discount to shoppers if they make a purchase from a small business selling on Amazon.
Prime members who spend at least $10 on items sold by select small businesses on Amazon between June 7-20 will get $10 credit to spend on Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day is June 21-22 Time for Sellers to Get Prepared
From https://smallbiztrends.com
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on June 19, 2021 2:04 pm
