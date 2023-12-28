16
Vote
0 Comment

Late Holiday Shoppers are a Key Demographic for Small Businesses

Late Holiday Shoppers are a Key Demographic for Small Businesses - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on December 28, 2023 7:53 am
As small business owners wrap up an intense Black Friday and Cyber Monday season, they should brace for a significant wave of late holiday shoppers. According to the latest Shopify-Gallup Holiday Shopping Pulse, a substantial portion of U.S. consumers, nearly 49%, intend to do most of their holiday shopping in December. This trend presents a unique opportunity for small businesses to capitalize on the late shopping surge.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company