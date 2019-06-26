As a business, you create products and services for your customers. So you must listen to what they say. This is of paramount importance. The Voice of the Customer (VOC), whether it is for B2B or B2C companies, has to be heeded.

The Applied Marketing Science (AMS) “Listening to the Voice of the Customer” workshop will teach you how to listen. And use the information to keep your customers longer and acquire new ones.

After you attend the workshop, AMS says you can use VOC skills to accelerate innovation in your particular market.

