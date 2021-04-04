Here’s the scoop. Chinese companies (often owned by the same parent company, ouyiec.com) buy ads for popular products, pretending to sell them at crazy discount prices. The landing pages are slick, and professional looking, as are the ads.
HOWEVER, when you receive your “order” it will contain some worthless item worth pennies.
Scam Alert: Facebook/Paypal Enabling Bait and Switch Chinese ScamPosted by Rbacal under News
From https://rbacal.medium.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on April 4, 2021 12:58 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments