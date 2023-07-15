Squarespace, the renowned website builder platform, has announced a definitive asset purchase agreement with Google. This acquisition entails all assets linked to Google Domains, scheduled for closure after a transition period. The purchase encompasses roughly 10 million domains from Google Domains spread across millions of customers.
Squarespace Set to Acquire Google DomainsPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on July 15, 2023 1:55 pm
