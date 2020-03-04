16
Top Story: What Your Small Business Can Learn from Apple

Posted by lyceum
March 4, 2020
How does one of the largest and most recognized companies in the world (Apple) make its money? More importantly how has it stayed on top for all these years?
In this week’s roundup, an infographic by SellYourMac goes beyond asking how Apple makes its money. It looks at how Steve Job created a culture of dominance. According to the infographic, it is by creating great designs, high quality products, exceptional marketing, bold leadership and innovation.


