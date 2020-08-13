24
There’s no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly everyone’s lives in some way. Businesses across the globe have also been affected differently. In fact, more than 100,000 small businesses were forced to close their doors forever because they couldn’t maintain their cash flow due to the pandemic.

Because business plans have changed, marketers have also had to adjust their own plans. Now, more than ever, people want marketing content that speaks to them on a personal basis, like blogs and videos, rather than traditional advertisements.

So, what are some post Coronavirus digital marketing tips that you should be diving into in order to keep your business thriving?


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa: The thing is that the digital marketing activities have to be integrated with the off-line activities, and be in harmony with your personal brand. I will observe and analyze these patterns in the near future.

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: True digital marketing will be even more important, in post-Corona virus times. It could become a healthy bacteria (like soured mile products, e.g., kefir), spreading like digital "virus" through cyberspace...
Written by Inspiretothrive
4 hours ago

I believe you are corrrect Martin. So many reasons why too. People I think finding it easier to shop that way.
