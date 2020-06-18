Have people stopped reading your blog posts? Learn how you can change that to have readers come back again and again to your blog.



When visiting their blog sites, you might be blown away by the quality of posts they have written. You might be taken aback at the number of comments that their blog posts have received.



Take for example Enchanting Marketing. Henneke always has over 30 comments per blog post, sometimes even over 100 comments. I’m always amazed when I go visit and read her blog.



And when you’re on social media, you might be overwhelmed with the number of shares that other people’s blog posts have been granted.



And then you return to your blog. You notice the empty comments page. You look at the low numbers on the hit counter.



And you ask yourself why. Why are people not reading my blog posts?



Well, there may be some very good reasons why.

