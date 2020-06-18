Have people stopped reading your blog posts? Learn how you can change that to have readers come back again and again to your blog.
When visiting their blog sites, you might be blown away by the quality of posts they have written. You might be taken aback at the number of comments that their blog posts have received.
Take for example Enchanting Marketing. Henneke always has over 30 comments per blog post, sometimes even over 100 comments. I’m always amazed when I go visit and read her blog.
And when you’re on social media, you might be overwhelmed with the number of shares that other people’s blog posts have been granted.
And then you return to your blog. You notice the empty comments page. You look at the low numbers on the hit counter.
And you ask yourself why. Why are people not reading my blog posts?
Well, there may be some very good reasons why.
7 Reasons Why People Have Stopped Reading Your Blog PostsPosted by Inspiretothrive under Online Marketing
From https://inspiretothrive.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on June 18, 2020 12:51 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
6 hours ago