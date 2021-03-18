Are You Leveraging Effectively these 7 New Features of Google My Business in 2021 for Your Local Business? The global pandemic has been difficult for most of us. Many businesses have also suffered in this catastrophic phase. To lift off the load a little, Google has introduced many cool features to Google My Business (GMB). If you’re running a local business in 2021, it’s essential that you understand these features. The sooner you apply these GMB actions to your business, the better.

