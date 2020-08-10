25
Vote
2 Comment
Effective content marketing strategies are innovative, up-to-date, and engaging for your target market. They should be available to potential customers no matter how or where they want to make a purchase. Competition is fierce, with almost 70% of businesses actively investing in content marketing. What can you do to stay relevant and boost traffic and sales?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
11 hours ago

Julie: Which is your favorite strategy at the moment?
- 0 +



Written by Julie Weishaar
3 hours ago

Hi Martin, Repurposing content by far. Creating visuals is my all-time favorite. Be it videos, SlideShare presentations, or infographics, I enjoy using the same content in different formats.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company