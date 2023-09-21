Who wants to write the same thing over and over? Likewise, who wants to read the same thing over and over? It would help if you spruced up your blog with different blog post styles. What are the different types, you ask? Well, hang tight as I explain: blog post types vary widely from list-based articles and opinion pieces, to how-tos and news updates. In this post, I’ll discuss the different types of blog posts and how to choose the right one for your audience.

