When starting a business or planning to manage it more effectively, the need to choose dedicated software becomes inevitable. That’s where the battle CRM vs. marketing automation tools comes into play. Which one is worth the investment?



First off, CRM, or customer relationship management. It’s a type of software for capturing leads and sustaining relationships with them to convert not only into clients but also a loyal audience and repeat purchasers.



So, CRM is mostly for sales processes. It tracks clients’ interaction with the business, from a casual website visit to a full-blown sales deal. It’s like a book that keeps all the consumers’ needs, preferences, and the last time they addressed your company.

