The choice of a domain name is a crucial decision for any online business. It’s a fundamental aspect of your brand’s identity and plays a significant role in your website’s visibility on search engines. While traditional wisdom often pointed to using keyword-rich domain names for SEO benefits, recent trends and expert advice suggest a shift in strategy.



Even domain name extensions and seo, once limited to familiar choices like .com or .net, have expanded to include options like io tld, which has gained popularity among tech startups and online gaming platforms.



Let’s explore how your choice of domain name affects your online visibility and why building a recognizable brand might be more beneficial than relying on keyword-heavy domains.

