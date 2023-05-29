Does creating a blogging schedule make you feel stressed? Many entrepreneurs don’t like to have set appointments.
It takes away their freedom of time. But having a set schedule for your blog will help it succeed.
I know I’ve not liked being under the pressure to write every day until it became a habit. Once that habit is formed it becomes much easier.
According to research, it can take from 59 to 70 days to form a habit.
How to Create a Blogging Schedule You Can Stick with to Succeed
