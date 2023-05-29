17
Does creating a blogging schedule make you feel stressed? Many entrepreneurs don’t like to have set appointments.

It takes away their freedom of time. But having a set schedule for your blog will help it succeed.

I know I’ve not liked being under the pressure to write every day until it became a habit. Once that habit is formed it becomes much easier.

According to research, it can take from 59 to 70 days to form a habit.


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Lisa: I need a blogging schedule in the future... ;) I have been able to wing it for 20+ years, but now it is time to get a new workflow. :)
Written by Inspiretothrive
1 hour 50 minutes ago

It's not easy Martin. Especially if you haven't before. I've gone on the fly with mine for years but now updating almost daily.
