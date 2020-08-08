23
Today’s consumers want the freedom to search the web for the products and services they need wherever they are online. The buyer’s journey consists of a variety of touchpoints where customers engage with a brand. What is omnichannel marketing? Customers want to know that the brands they purchase from listen to and value them. It is the responsibility of the company to make sure their consumers realize they matter.


Written by lyceum
1 hour 38 minutes ago

Julie: Omnichannel marketing is a fancy word for having presence there the (potential) customers are. The hard thing is to focus on the buyer persona(s) and have a two-way communication with the individual purchaser and decision maker of the (potential) business transaction. I will present some ideas on this topic on my "last" site... ;)

Best Premises,

Martin

P.S. Which tool have you used for creating the video?
