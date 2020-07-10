17
Vote
1 Comment
Move Your Business Online - In recent times one thing has become quite evident, businesses need to move online to survive. Dealing with the pandemic has limited human contact in ways that no one anticipated.

So, basically everyone has had to try to create some sort of online presence. You need to learn how to use apps like Zoom, you need to leverage social media and even create a website if it’s needed.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 minutes ago

Lisa: We will talk soon more about your business online... ;)

I have Mastermind sessions with a fellow blogger who is now taking the step to move is blog to his own domain. He is going through Fizzle's course, Start a Blog that Matters. We will also start something together in the future.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company