An SEO company is a company that helps businesses get their websites to rank higher in the search engines. High rankings usually translate into increased website visitors and if the visited page is properly optimized to convert. Hence, a larger percentage of these website visitors end up becoming paying customers.



Like any other business, starting an SEO company is not that easy. It has its ups and downs but the fulfillment and the profitability of the company once it gains ground is something which will inspire you and drive you through these challenges.

