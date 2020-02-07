The internet is inundated with businesses and every business owner in every domain knows the importance of creating an online presence. The online world is dynamic but one thing that remains constant is that search engines continue to be the biggest source of traffic which should be leveraged by local, small business owners. One of the ways of getting more potential customers is through optimizing your local searches. This simple but complete guide will help you understand what local SEO is and how to implement it in your business.

