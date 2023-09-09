Marketing automation platforms are revolutionizing different sectors of business, and it plays a pivotal role in the digital marketing landscape. As businesses grow, marketers face mounting pressure to create processes for nurturing leads that can convert at a higher rate. Enter automated marketing platforms.



Marketing automation makes it easier for businesses to effectively reach their audience when scaling up.



In this article, you will learn in-depth at how automated marketing platforms and software like CleverTap can help you scale your business.

