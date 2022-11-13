According to Statista, the global market revenue from Metaverse could hit $678 billion in 2030, from the mere $38.85 billion in 2021. Metaverse is a goldmine and quite possibly a game changer for marketing.
Metaverse Marketing - What Expert Marketers are Sharing on the SubjectPosted by bockmary7 under Online Marketing
From https://www.digitalsuccess.us 3 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on November 13, 2022 4:23 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments