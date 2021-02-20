16
Vote
1 Comment
The importance of passive income opportunities when you are setting up any form of business is vital.

When you’re starting to make the most of marketing components, whether this is using SEO for the first time, or delving deeper into promotion, passive income can be invaluable.

Not just in terms of earning income, but they yield many lessons in the art of marketing.

With this in mind, what are the best passive income ideas that any budding blogger or solopreneur can use? But also what are the lessons that we can glean from them?






Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa: I know what "passive" income means, but I prefer to say, "residual" income. ;) I will present a great opportunity for you in the near future... :)

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company