The importance of passive income opportunities when you are setting up any form of business is vital.



When you’re starting to make the most of marketing components, whether this is using SEO for the first time, or delving deeper into promotion, passive income can be invaluable.



Not just in terms of earning income, but they yield many lessons in the art of marketing.



With this in mind, what are the best passive income ideas that any budding blogger or solopreneur can use? But also what are the lessons that we can glean from them?









