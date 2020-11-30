Service-based businesses rely greatly on managing their appointments effectively. Demandforce Online Booking looks to make the process more efficient and less labor-intensive.
The new functionalities will make it easier for clients to schedule an appointment online. This is especially important because 36% of clients avoid businesses with complex appointment scheduling systems. At the same time, businesses will be able to manage their appointment schedules with greater ease.
Demandforce Online Booking Allows for 24-7 Appointment Scheduling
