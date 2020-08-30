17
Vote
0 Comment

Slack for Dummies Book Review

Slack for Dummies Book Review - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Products and Services
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on August 30, 2020 9:32 am
Even before the pandemic forced the masses to work from home, there has been a cadre of freelancers, road warriors and digital nomads who have been working remotely. And the one thing they all had in common was the need to collaborate with people virtually – WITHOUT using email.

And this is where the Slack story begins. Slack was launched in 2013 to make collaborating easier and eliminate the dreaded, frustrating but necessary need to “deal with email.”

Seven years later, Slack is so much more than a messaging tool. But this is where I have to stop and make my confession.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company