Even before the pandemic forced the masses to work from home, there has been a cadre of freelancers, road warriors and digital nomads who have been working remotely. And the one thing they all had in common was the need to collaborate with people virtually – WITHOUT using email.



And this is where the Slack story begins. Slack was launched in 2013 to make collaborating easier and eliminate the dreaded, frustrating but necessary need to “deal with email.”



Seven years later, Slack is so much more than a messaging tool. But this is where I have to stop and make my confession.

