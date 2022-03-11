What’s most important in digital marketing? Tools? Platforms? Search? Video? Artificial intelligence? Lists? Or maybe it’s the words you use. This one fact is true: if people don’t read your message, you won’t make a sale. I’m not dissing all the shiny toys, but all your email marketing and SEO won’t work if you don’t get your words right.
Plain English Words Make the Sale – Here’s HowPosted by amabaie under Public Relations
From https://jenniferdapko.marketing 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on March 11, 2022 3:21 pm
