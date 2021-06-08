16
The Average Small Business Loan in 2020 was $71,072

The Average Small Business Loan in 2020 was $71,072 - https://smallbiztrends.com
From https://smallbiztrends.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on June 8, 2021 4:09 pm
The average small business loan amount for small businesses in the United States in 2020 was $71,072. This compared to fixed-rate loans, which had an average balance of $66,917 in the same year.
These figures were uncovered by research by small business resource and research provider, AdvisorSmith.


Share your small business tips with the community!
