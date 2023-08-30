Did you know there's an income threshold beyond which our emotional well-being plateaus? It's true. After a certain point, the correlation between income and happiness dwindles. Find out more about this and other happiness fast facts!
The Truth About Happiness
From https://strellasocialmedia.com
