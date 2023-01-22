The beginning of a new year has seen you encounter a host of new clients that have set fitness as their new year resolution. When thinking about your goals for 2023, however, building a stronger fitness coaching business that generates more money sits at the top of your agenda. You could start an app for fitness coaching to make it easier for clients to stay fit on the go.



It may seem a difficult task, especially if your schedule is already packed. However, there are several options at your disposal. Here are five that you may want to use in 2023.

