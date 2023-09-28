Since 2020, the world has gone crazy for business video calls. We were forced to do them under certain circumstances, but companies across the globe soon realised how convenient these calls were.



You could hold more meetings with clients in various locations, making it much easier to manage your schedule.



Fast forward three years and your company still uses video calls almost every day. Whether you’re talking to a remote working team or consulting with clients, you need to ensure your video calls are up to scratch.



Unfortunately, various problems can spring up and make these calls less effective – which can damage your reputation and lead to miscommunications.



While there is a wide range of possible issues, the three below are the biggest ones you need to avoid:

