17
Vote
3 Comment
Learn how discipline in business can make a big difference in your small business's success or failure and improve your discipline today!

I was talking with someone the other day who told me they had not saved up any money for retirement. After spending some time with them, I realized they were not disciplined with money. They loved to go shopping and spend every dime.

This is not the first person I met like this. It really got me thinking: Discipline can make a difference in your life and your business.

Without discipline, you just float along. With it, you can soar above the clouds of life.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
49 minutes ago

Lisa: Good for you. When do you go to bed?

Have a great day! Talk soon again! :)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 hour 36 minutes ago

Lisa: When do you wake up in the morning? How about the night owls? ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
1 hour 32 minutes ago

LOL, Most of the time yes Martin. I'm trying to sleep till 4 or 5 now. Today was 6 a.m. Felt like I missed my prime time getting things done! Have a great day.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company