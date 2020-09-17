Learn how discipline in business can make a big difference in your small business's success or failure and improve your discipline today!



I was talking with someone the other day who told me they had not saved up any money for retirement. After spending some time with them, I realized they were not disciplined with money. They loved to go shopping and spend every dime.



This is not the first person I met like this. It really got me thinking: Discipline can make a difference in your life and your business.



Without discipline, you just float along. With it, you can soar above the clouds of life.





