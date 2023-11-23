16
From Convict to Advocate for Liberty [podcast]

From Convict to Advocate for Liberty [podcast]
From https://www.thesecularfoxhole.live
Made Hot by: problogger78 on November 23, 2023 3:59 pm
Today we talk with Michael Liebowitz, author of View from a Cage, about his life in prison and his intellectual growth to become an advocate of liberty. This is a very interesting and stimulating conversation.
Call-to-Action: After you have listened to this episode, add your $0.02 (two cents) to the conversation, by joining (for free) The Secular Foxhole Town Hall. Feel free to introduce yourself to the other members, discuss the different episodes, give us constructive feedback, or check out the virtual room, Speakers' Corner, and step up on the digital soapbox. Welcome to our new place in cyberspace!


