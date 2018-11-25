Glenn Cunningham: Driven To Do The ImpossiblePosted by bockmary7 under Self-Development
Every morning, 7 year-old Glenn Cunningham and his brother Floyd arrived early to light the pot-bellied coal stove that heated his country schoolhouse. On one of those cold mornings, an accident occurred that changed his life forever.
