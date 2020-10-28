How One Icon Teaches You a Profitable Small Business Lesson - Small Biz TipsterPosted by Inspiretothrive under Self-Development
Jay-Z is a billionaire mogul these days.
But 30 plus years before he became a billionaire icon he was an unknown rapper on the way up.
After putting in the work, time, and energy to become a famous rapper he dove head first into building a business empire based on his…..name.
Each business differed but he lent his name, likeness, and celebrity to all ventures he launched.
His famous rap quote sums up one reason why he became a billionaire:
“I’m not a businessman. I’m a business, man.”
