Stress is exhausting. It attacks us physically, emotionally, psychologically, spiritually and even on a cellular level.
Some of the ways stress appears to us is as fear, anxiety, depression, uncertainty and “overwhelm.” It can appear in a short bursts that are over in a few minutes or days; such as what happens during an argument or an upset.
It can also have a much longer tail that can last for weeks, months or even years. Stressors that fall into this category could be things like long term financial struggles, troubling family situation, intractable problems, serious health conditions or even a pandemic.
How Stress Saps Your Energy – How to Stop it Before it Stops You – Jeff Deckman – Personal & Professional Coach
