Entrepreneurial potential can be defined as the potential for someone who is innovative and has an internal locus of control to be successful, according to the Journal of Business Venturing. The entrepreneurial spirit is what defines the risk-takers and innovators that shape society and change the world.
How To Test Your Entrepreneurial PotentialPosted by ivanpw under Self-Development
From https://www.noobpreneur.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on February 10, 2020 7:14 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments