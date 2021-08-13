"Wealth is more often the result of a lifestyle of hard work, perseverance, planning, and, most of all, self-discipline."
Phenomenal advice from the personal finance classic "The Millionaire Next Door". Check out the best ideas and investing tactics from this best-seller in this animated summary
The Millionaire Next Door Summary (Thomas Stanley) - ANIMATED
