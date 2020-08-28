When The Most Powerful You: 7 Bravery-Boosting Paths to Career Bliss by Kathy Caprino showed up on my doorstep I thought “Hmm, who wouldn’t want to be their most powerful self?! When I turned the book over and started reading more about what was inside, I realized this book wasn’t for everyone.



“The Most Powerful You” was written by a professional woman, for professional women. While I’m sure author, Kathy Caprino started writing this book way before the 2020 pandemic started, the timing of its release and the inward journey she proposes seems like just what today’s women might be looking for.

