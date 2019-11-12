Why do we stay in our comfort zone?

Because our comfort zone is the stress-free zone we are used to.

It’s what is familiar. It’s also the place where we are the most dissatisfied with our life.

When we stay in our comfort zone, we are forcing ourselves to stay stagnant. We’re afraid to change for fear of what could happen.

Our brains are trained to keep us safe so we stay in our comfort zone instead of facing the unknown.

Staying in our comfort zone though can cause problems as well.

