Studies show that 85% of working adults feel inadequate or incompetent at work, with ~70% (although exact measures vary) of people experiencing imposter syndrome at some point in their career.
Why Do We Feel Like Workplace Imposters? Imposter Syndrome Explained and What To Do About ItPosted by StellaShveyqgd under Self-Development
From https://thriveglobal.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on May 27, 2021 9:41 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments