Studies show that 85% of working adults feel inadequate or incompetent at work, with ~70% (although exact measures vary) of people experiencing imposter syndrome at some point in their career.

Posted by StellaShveyqgd under Self-Development

by: mikehartman1 on May 27, 2021 9:41 am

From https://thriveglobal.com 2 days ago

