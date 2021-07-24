Oftentimes, a mistake is something you learn from. When you learn from something you grow.



Have you ever made a mistake so bad you wanted to hide under your desk? Yes, I’ve been there! Misspelled words in a newspaper obituary made me feel that way. Another time I misspelled good and typed in God. It totally changed the sentence around. There was no Grammarly tool back in those days!



So, if your business has mistakes it can learn from them and grow as well. Many times, businesses become agile when customers need more from them. It is often from a mistake or a new need in the marketplace.

