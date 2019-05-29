Participating in social media is no longer an option for modern businesses. After all, this is where customers are spending time. Social media provides businesses a great platform for sharing information, responding to questions, and thanking brand advocates for the support they provide. While all this is important when using social media, it’s also important to track the effectiveness of the efforts.
3 Crucial Social Media Metrics All Businesses Need to TrackPosted by previsomedia under Social Media
From https://www.bizepic.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on May 29, 2019 10:37 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments