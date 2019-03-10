16
Vote
1 Comment
Staying relative has always been a challenge for marketers. As news cycles become shorter and shorter staying relative becomes harder and harder. Attention spans decrease and the public becomes desensitized to marketing messages. This means marketers need to to up their game. It’s not enough to be fast OR be sophisticated or clever. Now, you need to do both. For success with RTM, messages need to be clever, on-target, stands out and grabs your audience’s attention, and do all that within a very short time frame. Sounds complex?! Let’s see what we can do about that.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 33 minutes ago

Eyal: I am getting hungry for Oreo cookies and KFC nuggets now! ;) It is fascinating how some social media activities could turn viral.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop