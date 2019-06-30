Want to sell more of your products or services on Instagram? Looking for ideas to help increase your sales?



Instagram’s visual appeal makes it a go-to channel for sellers to reach potential customers. And it’s an ideal platform to tell your brand’s story in a compelling way.



To turn an Instagram follower into a loyal customer, it’s important to create content that speaks to potential customers in your own unique brand voice. And your products will better appeal to consumers if they can visualize using those products in their own lives.



Here’s a quick formula to remember when building your Instagram store:



Good Content + Trust + Ease of Purchase = Sale



If you know your audience, you can cater to their wants and needs and make an emotional connection that’s critical to making the sale.

