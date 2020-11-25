Video content is taking over the digital space and it is estimated that an average person will spend 100 minutes every day watching this type of content by 2021. That is why video blogging isn’t just fun, it is now a business! Talking of vlogging and YouTube is the first site that comes to mind. It is one of the most-visited sites on the web with an estimated monthly traffic of over 1.6 billion visits. So, are you interested in starting out your vlogging career on YouTube? It is quite easy to get started plus with the right content, consistency and skillset, you will soon be cashing in. Here are some beginner tips that will help you carve that path to success on YouTube.

