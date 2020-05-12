If you want to hire top talents for your small business, you should look beyond the resumes of the potential candidates.

According to a new survey, 90% of employers find social media important when they evaluate candidates. What’s more, 79% of HR professionals have denied a job to a candidate due to inappropriate content on social media.



Small businesses often struggle within their segments as well as with big companies to secure good candidates with leadership, critical thinking, and problem skills. As a result, small business owners sometimes hire the wrong person in haste. Needless to say, bad hiring can cost small businesses dearly.

