BizSugar Member: Gail Gardner of GrowMap [podcast]

BizSugar Member: Gail Gardner of GrowMap [podcast]
From https://egoist.blogspot.com
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on August 1, 2019 1:02 pm
This is the start of a new segment of EGO NetCast. An active member of BizSugar will be featured on this show on a regular basis. First out is Gail Gardner of GrowMap.
Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:

Gail Gardner, BizSugar Mastermind Community Manager
BizSugar - Share small business news and tips
BizSugar Mastermind Community
Zoho Connect
Podcasting 101: How to Guest On, Start, Run and Develop a Podcast: AMA with Martin Lindeskog
BizSugar Sharing: How to Get More Views for Your Content
EGO NetCast to Highlight BizSugar Featured Member - BizSugar Mastermind forum post by Gail Gardner
“Get Recommended” book
80/20 Rule - Pareto Principle
Zoho One
Saleforce - Wikipedia
Infusionsoft (Keap) - Wikipedia
GrowMap Services
Small Business Trends
BizSugar - Tools
BizSugar - Videos
GrowMap on Twitter




Comments


Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Thanks Gail! Thanks for being a guest on my podcast show! :)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

For updated blog post with show notes, please go to my podcast site:

https://egonetcast.com/blog/2019/7/29/bizsugar-member-gail-gardner-of-growmap

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by GrowMap
2 days ago

Thanks for the links, Martin. I'm listening to the podcast now and will share it.
- 0 +



Latest Comments
