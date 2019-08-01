This is the start of a new segment of EGO NetCast. An active member of BizSugar will be featured on this show on a regular basis. First out is Gail Gardner of GrowMap.
Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:
Gail Gardner, BizSugar Mastermind Community Manager
BizSugar - Share small business news and tips
BizSugar Mastermind Community
Zoho Connect
Podcasting 101: How to Guest On, Start, Run and Develop a Podcast: AMA with Martin Lindeskog
BizSugar Sharing: How to Get More Views for Your Content
EGO NetCast to Highlight BizSugar Featured Member - BizSugar Mastermind forum post by Gail Gardner
“Get Recommended” book
80/20 Rule - Pareto Principle
Zoho One
Saleforce - Wikipedia
Infusionsoft (Keap) - Wikipedia
GrowMap Services
Small Business Trends
BizSugar - Tools
BizSugar - Videos
GrowMap on Twitter
BizSugar Member: Gail Gardner of GrowMap [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://egoist.blogspot.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on August 1, 2019 1:02 pm
