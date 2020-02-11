I’d been noticing a trend over the past few months on linkless social media posts. I started t o notice it on the Facebook pages first, then on Twitter and LinkedIn as well.
So, I began to start creating social media posts without links to test out the theory.
Read more on the blog to learn how linkless posts may increase your reach and engagement!
Do Linkless Social Media Posts Create More Engagement?Posted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on February 11, 2020 3:16 pm
Have you heard that it is OK to put a link in the commenting field on LinkedIn? It seems that the platform wants to "box you in," without linking out to other places in your status update / post.