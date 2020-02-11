28
Vote
2 Comment

Do Linkless Social Media Posts Create More Engagement?

Do Linkless Social Media Posts Create More Engagement? - https://inspiretothrive.com Avatar Posted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on February 11, 2020 3:16 pm
I’d been noticing a trend over the past few months on linkless social media posts. I started t o notice it on the Facebook pages first, then on Twitter and LinkedIn as well.

So, I began to start creating social media posts without links to test out the theory.

Read more on the blog to learn how linkless posts may increase your reach and engagement!



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by sjvn
28 minutes ago

Facebook's video stats are bogus. You can't trust them.https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2018/10/facebook-driven-video-push-may-have-cost-483-journalists-their-jobs/573403/
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 hours 43 minutes ago

Lisa: Who is Uncle Jay? ;)

Have you heard that it is OK to put a link in the commenting field on LinkedIn? It seems that the platform wants to "box you in," without linking out to other places in your status update / post.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company